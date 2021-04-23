Faithfull the Brand

Liberia Shirred Floral-print Crepe Top

£139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Faithfull The Brand's 'Liberia' top has been made, hand-dyed and printed in Bali, Indonesia by talented craftspeople - investing in their local community's skills is so important to the brand's team. It's cut from soft crepe emblazoned with exaggerated retro blooms and has a shirred waist. This product was Locally Made and supports Craft and Community. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.