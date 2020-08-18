Liberator

Liberator Talea Spreader Bar

Combines Kinky Fun With Comfortable Support! Made in the United States Protected by Adam & Eve’s Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy This versatile spreader bar combines the kinky fun of restraints with the soft and comfortable support of a position aid to create the ultimate bedroom accessory. • Bar spreads and restrains your lover’s legs for kinky thrills • Comes with four fully adjustable cuffs for bondage • Doubles as a position aid for even more fun • Soft & thick foam protects joints and provides comfortable support • Use it to try new postions & enhance old favorites • Comes with illustrated sex positions to inspire you • Spreader bar measures 5 inches wide and 30 inches long • Made in the United States from a PVC rod covered with thick foam padding • Faux leather cover unzips for easy cleaning The spreader bar from Liberator opens up your lover’s legs while restraining them at the same time for kinky fun! Named after the Latin word for “rod,” the Talea Spreader Bar comes with four adjustable cuffs (two attached to each end) for easy restraint. The cuffs themselves are lined with soft padding for a comfortable fit and fasten shut with easy-release Velcro. The versatile cuffs allow you to restrain your partner’s arms and legs for a wide variety of bondage positions and kinky fun. The spreader bar also doubles as a position aid. The soft and thick foam padding acts as a gentle cushion to help protect your joints while offering the support you need for the positions you’ve always wanted to try. You can position the bar as needed to elevate your lover’s hips and pelvis, cushion their head or knees, and reduce the strain on their muscles. You can also use the softly cushioned spreader bar to enhance some of your favorite positions. For instance, you can place the bar under her hips during doggy to relax her leg muscles while lifting her hips. You can restrain her ankles with the bar and then hold her legs up during missionary. You can even tie yourself to her during cowgirl for increased intimacy. There are six illu