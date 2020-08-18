Liberator

Product Description The "Sex Bed" you've always dreamed––great for G-spot action! Sex without them is just plain flat! Your fantasy positions are now possible, while your current favorite ones will be changed for the better––for both of you! The extra height helps ease of entry, making any man's penis feel larger and penetrate more deeply. Liberator shapes offers deeper penetrations, increased access and surprising new sensations. They're a great "booster" for oral sex too! Say goodbye to position fatigue and back strain from oral and anal sex. Made of dense foam for firm, comfortable support. Includes removable, washable, stain-resistant nylon and plush velour dual covers. Stack together or use separately. The Ramp measures 24" wide x 34" long X 12" incline. Wedge measures 24" wide x 14" long x 7" incline. Due to box size a surcharge will be added to regular delivery charges Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.