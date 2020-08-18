Liberator

"Ramp Up" For Better Sex! Remember those fantasy sex positions you've always dreamed of? Make them a reality the easy way with The Liberator Ramp, the most amazing sex furniture you've ever tried! Even your current favorite positions can take on new, orgasmic proportions – for both of you! It's like having a custom-made "sex bed!" • Great For G-Spot or prostate action • Enhances any sex position • Provides support for more comfortable sex • Liberator Ramp's longer shape makes for better support • Includes nylon and plush velour covers • Dimensions - 34" x 24" x 12" Set great sex free with The Liberator Ramp. It's a dense foam pillow sex prop that raises your partner's body for better, more comfortable angles – no more flat sex positions! The Liberator gives you more height for better, easier entry, making any man's penis feel larger and penetrate more deeply. The specially-designed angle helps hit the G-spot or the prostate every time for increased sensations and incredible orgasms. And the Liberator Ramp is sensational for oral sex, too, making you more relaxed and able to go for a longer period of time. Your partner will be thrilled! The Liberator Ramp is also great for female masturbation, giving you the best angle for more effective use of all your toys for dynamite solo orgasms! And it's good for mutual masturbation toy play. The dense foam of the Liberator Ramp sex prop is engineered for firm, comfortable support, so you can be sure of longer-lasting, more relaxed sex. It comes with removable, stain-resistant nylon and plush velour dual covers. When the fun's over, just remove the cover – it's washable for easy cleanup. Try the Liberator Ramp tonight, and you'll agree that you never had more comfortable, more adventurous sex, with deeper, more accurate penetration on all your partner's "hot spots"! You've never tried anything like it – you'll turn to the Liberator Ramp again and again as your favorite sex prop! Adam & Eve customers rated the Liberator Ramp with 5 out of 5 stars. Check out all the sex toys A