Liberator Jaz

Liberator Jaz

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Smaller, easier to use version of the best-selling Liberator Ramp! Provides support for more satisfying sex & new positions! Based on the sex furniture George Clooney used in Burn After Reading! Open up a new world of sexual exploration with the new & improved piece of sex furniture from the award-winning Liberator brand! • Extra height allows for better clit stimulation, deeper penetration • Angle makes G Spot & prostate stimulation easier • Provides support for trying new sex positions • Relieves stress on the knees and other body parts • Doubles as a great neck rest or pillow • Machine washable micro suede outer cover • Moisture proof liner to protect the foam core • Measures 15 inches wide, 13 inches long and 6 inches high • Comes in attractive red color Long known for their high-quality sex furniture and position aids, the Liberator company has just started offering a mini version of their best-selling ramp! Measuring roughly half the size of the original ramp, the Liberator Jaz is much easier to use and to hide away – making it perfect for couples that need something discreet! The Liberator Jaz enhances your sexual experience two different ways. First, the sex furniture elevates your partner’s hips, allowing for precise clitoral stimulation during sex, deeper penetration, and making oral sex easier to perform. Second, the piece of sex furniture is made with a scientifically engineered angle for easier G Spot or prostate stimulation. This makes the Liberator perfect for younger (18+) couples looking to try out new positions and make the most out of old favorites. Older couples will love the extra support the Liberator provides, taking stress off their knees and other body parts that aren’t what they used to be! And when you’re not using the Liberator Jaz Mini for kinky new sex positions, it makes a great pillow or neck rest thanks to its firmness and soft cover. The sex furniture measures 15 inches wide by 13 inches long by 6 inches high. The Liberator features two covers. The first is made from soft micro-s