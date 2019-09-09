Liberator

Humphrey Toy Mount Sex Pillow

Hump-a-dee-doo-dah, hump-a-dee-ay, my oh my, what a wonderful lay. Get your hands on the Liberator Humphrey sex pillow with sex toy mount for humpingly good hands-free pleasure. Perfect for getting the most out of your suction cup dildo, vibe or wand. Liberator have taken their innovative toy mount design and have made it even better. Thanks to its new, extended design its now compatible with massage wands as well as suction cup dildos and classic vibrators. To take full advantage of Humphrey's versatility, simply tuck the liner into specially designed slots inside and make it compatible for the toy you want to use. To anchor a classic non-flared toy, simply push straight down into the slot and insert your toy. For a flared or suction cup toy, tuck the liner into the sneaky side slots to create a space for the base, or, for a massage wand, slide the liner lengthways inside the pillow to make room for the handle. To top it all off, Humphrey's plush pillowcase also features an 'inception pocket' (a pocket inside another pocket) for holding your choice of bullet vibe or clitoral stimulator right where you need it. The inside pocket is the ideal size for a bullet, while the outer pocket would suit a palm-sized vibrator. As with all Liberator sex cushions, Humphrey is made from high density foam and benefits from a 'responsive core' that easily supports 2 bodies making whoopie. It also comes with a removable microfiber cover and water-resistant lining to make clean up and maintenance a cinch. Adding this innovative sex toy mount to your sex life will enhance masturbation, enable hands free arousal and even make double penetration a piece of cake when enjoyed with your partner. With so many options that add freedom to your erotic play, it's easy to see where the Liberator gets its name. Please note: vibrator is not included.