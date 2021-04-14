Liberator

Heart-shaped Sex Position Wedge

Be still our beating hearts – Liberator's velvety-soft, heart-shaped sex position wedge makes reaching erogenous zones a piece of cake. Providing the perfect incline for deeper penetration, it transforms sex from 'no-go' to 'the big O' in a heartbeat. Thanks to the cute heart-shaped design, this sex position wedge blends in with your other bedroom furnishings, enabling you to leave it on your bed, rather than under it! Simply un-zip the cover and throw in the washing machine after each play session to keep your pleasure-wedge feeling and looking lovely.