Liberator

Decor Series Lovearts Pillow

Tantalize, tease and take your lover into submission. The Liberator LoveArts Pillow is a decadent introduction to the restraining arts. Surrender to the pleasure of relinquishing control while you embrace the sensual enjoyment of bondage play. Hands or ankles slip through silky satin sashes to transform this elegant bedding accessory into a tool of seduction. Use the center bow-sash to blindfold your lover and heighten the sense of anticipation. As a positioning bolster, sex and oral stimulation are now more enjoyable from every angle imaginable. The beauty of receiving and surrendering while being aroused is nothing short of ecstasy. Our signature LoveArts pillow is hand crafted by sewing artisans in Atlanta and is the perfect Decor accessory when not being used for bedroom play.