At SheVibe

Liberator Black Label Wedge/Ramp Combo With Wrist Cuffs, Blindfold & Tethers Create climaxes that crescendo in your core on the Liberator Black Label Wedge/Ramp Combo. Cuffed to your custom-built temple of tickle and tease, angle your way into scores of steamy, new positions only possible with this divine duo. You'll find the love-frenzy you came looking for. Includes: Liberator Wedge, Ramp, Wrist & Ankle Cuffs, Blindfold, Tethers. Bid flat bed mattress monotony adieu with the Black Label Wedge/Ramp Combo. A set of dedicated luxury shapes for the bedroom; both pieces nest together to form an angled pedestal upon which to perform extraordinary lovemaking. Greater stamina, longer sessions, and incredibly intense orgasms enhance your sex and play scenarios. More effective than ordinary pillows, this combo is the perfect complement to more foreplay, hotter positions, and unlimited creativity. Explore the many angles and diversity for oral sex, doggy style and new, erotically-charged missionary positions. Includes Wrist Cuffs, Blindfold & Tethers Two intimate positioning pillows by Liberator. Great for more and better sex positions. Allows for better access during lovemaking, and for oral and anal sex. Included snap-on Velcro cuffs and tethers to playfully restrain for bondage and fetish enthusiasts (color will vary by availability). 10 inch size is recommended for users under 5'9 or 29 inch inseam 12 inch size is recommended for users taller than 5'9 or 29 inch inseam High-density foam for firm, supportive cushioning, lush microfiber cover and moisture-proof inner nylon liner Made in USA Removable, machine-washable cover The Liberator Black Label Wedge and Ramp Combo combines fetish and bondage play with the best-selling sexual positioning pillow. With the combination of two expertly-crafted shapes already providing better angles and positions during lovemaking, the Black Label also offers a place to playfully restrain your partner using cuffs, tie-ups and blindfolds. Used together, the Black Label Wedge and Ramp Com