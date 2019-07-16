Dare to be noticed for your bold warm-weather style in the J/Slides Libby espadrille platform sandal. Available in a variety of leather uppers. Please note: upper material description is listed in the color name. Slip-on construction. Open-toe silhouette. Single wide strap over vamp. Breathable leather lining. Contoured footbed offers all-day comfort. Jute-wrapped midsole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.