UO

Lia Ribbed Sweater Tank Top

$39.00 $19.50

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67338475; Color Code: 048 Ribbed sweater top from UO. Ultra-cropped tank top with a scoop neck. Topped with a seamed detail at the front and back. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 85% Recycled polyester, 15% linen - Hand wash - Best stored folded - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Red is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 17” - Length: 12.5”