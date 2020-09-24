T.La Anthropologie

Lia Ribbed Midi Dress

$78.00 $27.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 57294340 ; Color Code: 055 About T.La Dyed, cut and sewn in the Los Angeles fashion district, each T.La knit is inspired by the laidback aesthetic of LA, and designed just for Anthropologie. With comfy, weekend-ready versatility serving as the inspiration for each style, T.La adds of-the-moment flourishes and fits, ensuring that these basics are anything but.