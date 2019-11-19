Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Anthropologie
Lia Hacci Kimono
$88.00
$44.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Swap your go-to cardigan for this irresistible hacci kimono - soft, cozy, and stylish, it effortlessly elevates weekday and weekend outfits alike.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Oversized Alpaca Blend Cardigan
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Leith
Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Josie Cardigan
$140.00
$59.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Everlane
Cashmere Crew Cardigan
$140.00
$100.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Marisa Ribbed Tunic
$78.00
$39.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Nori Waffle Pullover
$68.00
$34.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Lia Hacci Kimono
$88.00
$44.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Constance Bell-sleeved Pullover
$118.00
$59.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Sweaters
& Other Stories
Oversized Alpaca Blend Cardigan
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Lofty Crew Neck Sweater
$59.99
$17.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
Leith
Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
And Other Stories
Chunky Ribbed Knit Snood
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted