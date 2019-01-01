Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Lia Dress - Champagne
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
This is a high neck, fit and flare dress with a re... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Late Night Shine Slip
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
Sir The Label
Edie Mini Dress
$120.00
from
Sir The Label
BUY
Aerie
Mesh Cover-up
£30.50
£21.35
from
Aerie
BUY
Trois
Lola Dress
£134.00
from
Trois
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Daley Top
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Parker Davy Ribbed Tee
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Jade Dress
$148.00
$88.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted