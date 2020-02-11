Chanel

L’huile Jasmin Body Massage Oil

PRODUCT A luxurious Jasmin body oil originally created for exclusive use at the Ritz Paris Spa. Exquisitely crafted with precious natural ingredients, the relaxing formula smooths and softens skin while imparting a delicate scent. KEY INGREDIENTS Enriched with Helianthus Annuus Flower Oil for sensorial richness and compatibility with skin, L’HUILE JASMIN body oil nourishes, moisturizes and infuses skin with revitalizing properties. The floral, sensual and sunny sweetness of Grasse Jasmine unfurls over a soft, musky and enveloping woody base. The smell of Grasse fields in the summer. HOW TO APPLY After a shower or bath, apply massage oil onto body with circular movements for a relaxing, spa-like experience.