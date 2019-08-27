LG Electronics

Lg 55" Class 2160p 4k Ultra Hd Smart Led Tv (55uk6090pua)

$599.99 $379.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The UK6090PUA is crafted with a slim, seamless body that's ideal for any room aesthetic. Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS. The new UK6090PUA uses a powerful quad-core processor that minimizes video noise, enhances sharpness and assures accurate colors for a remarkably lifelike 4K picture, enjoyable from a wide viewing angle. This LG 4K TV also supports multiple formats of HDR content, including HDR10 and HLG, both optimized with scene-by-scene picture adjustment.*Please check with content providers for required bandwidth to stream videos. Smart service on product is subject to change. Some apps that appear on the screen image may not be preinstalled; internet connection is required for download.