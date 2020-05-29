Whistles

Lf Markey Harley Trainer

£200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

L.F. Markey are an East-London based utility and modern basics brand known for their distinctive colour palette and hardworking denim pieces. We collaborated with them to create a tight edit of 16 limited edition styles for the summer ahead. These high-top sneakers have been crafted from a soft pink leather with contrasting white soles and laces. Wear yours with everything from cropped jeans and tapered trousers to modern boilersuits. Fit & Style ·High top ·Lace-up fastening ·Sizes: 36-41 The pieces in this collection have been individually crafted, each with unique characteristics in colour, texture and finish. Any variations are not a fault and is a part of the beauty of the garment, dyes may vary on each product.