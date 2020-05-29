Whistles

Lf Markey Felton Shirt

£105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

L.F. Markey are an East-London based utility and modern basics brand known for their distinctive colour palette and hardworking denim pieces. We collaborated with them to create a tight edit of 16 limited edition styles for the summer ahead. The Felton shirt comes in a soft shade of duck egg, with subtle pockets and tiecuffs. The fit is loose, making it easy to pair with everything from jeans to pastel hued jeans this summer. Leave a few buttons undone to enhance the relaxed feel. Fit & Style ·True to size, take your normal size ·Relaxed ·Length: 51cm/20" for a UK size 10. Length may vary slightly depending on size. The pieces in this collection have been individually crafted, each with unique characteristics in colour, texture and finish. Any variations are not a fault and is a part of the beauty of the garment, dyes may vary on each product. Kelly is 5'9"/176cm and wears a UK size 8