Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Hunza G
Leya Bikini
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Intermix
Crystal heart-shaped rings bring opulent glamour to this ribbed bikini. Bandeau-style top. Low-rise bottoms. Cheeky coverage. Pull-on style. Silver-tone hardware. In pink.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Les Girls Les Boys
Track Bikini Briefs
$72.00
from
Les Girls Les Boys
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Polka Dot Bikini Top
$19.89
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Bikini Top In Ombre Print
$30.49
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Tie Bikini Bottoms
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Hunza G
DETAILS
Hunza G
Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini
$180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Hunza G
Twosret
£135.00
from
Hunza G
BUY
DETAILS
Hunza G
Solitaire Belted Ribbed Seersucker Swimsuit
£140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Hunza G
Twosret
$180.00
from
Hunza G
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted