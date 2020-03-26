Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Saylor
Lexington Sweater
$220.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saylor
Self: 100% Polyester • Unlined • Stretch Knit • Zipper opening at front neck • Dry clean only
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Puff Sleeve Sweater
$69.00
$21.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Pixie Market
Green Cable Knit Sweater
$115.00
$63.20
from
Pixie Market
BUY
ANTHOM
Theresa Pullover
£341.16
£168.42
from
Anthom
BUY
Ganni
Neon Mélange Ribbed-knit Sweater
£210.00
£84.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Saylor
Saylor
Pam Blazer
$264.00
from
Saylor
BUY
Saylor
Jessa Lace Mini Dress
$250.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Sweaters
3.1 Phillip Lim
Faux-pearl Button Cardigan
£440.00
£110.00
from
3.1 Phillip Lim
BUY
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Puff Sleeve Sweater
$69.00
$21.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Pixie Market
Green Cable Knit Sweater
$115.00
$63.20
from
Pixie Market
BUY
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Cardigan
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted