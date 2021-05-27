Amadi

Lexie Colorblocked Cardigan

$168.00 $59.97

Anthropologie

About Amadi Founded by partners Nataline Ngo Amadi and Wahid Amadi in 2012, Amadi supports the Los Angeles community by designing and crafting their garments locally. Made using rich fabrics with easy care finishes, Amadi's effortless garments are for the well-traveled woman whose personal style exemplifies her easy-going, yet fashion-forward approach to clothing. 45% acrylic, 35% nylon, 20% polyester Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 34"L Petite: 32.25"L Plus: 36.5"L