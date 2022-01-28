Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Rejina Pyo
Lexi Pants
$621.00
$198.40
Buy Now
Review It
At 24S
These trousers are a creation with detailing that is right on-trend. Rejina Pyo brings a modern touch to these Lexi pants, with a highly sophisticated check print and a maxi cut.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Uo Doodle Knit Straight Trousers
BUY
£20.00
£34.00
Urban Outfitters
Arket
Knitted Alpaca Blend Trousers
BUY
£69.00
Arket
Stradivarius
Wide Leg Relaxed Dad Trousers In Dark Pinstripe
BUY
£19.99
ASOS
New Look
Tall Grey Cuffed Joggers
BUY
£15.99
New Look
More from Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo
Lexi Pants
BUY
$198.40
$621.00
24S
Rejina Pyo
Aida Purse Leather Marsh Green
BUY
£125.00
Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo
Nella Padded Flip-flops
BUY
C$575.00
C$821.00
Farfetch
Rejina Pyo
Nella Padded Flip-flops
BUY
$347.00
$496.00
Farfetch
More from Pants
Rejina Pyo
Lexi Pants
BUY
$198.40
$621.00
24S
Urban Outfitters
Uo Doodle Knit Straight Trousers
BUY
£20.00
£34.00
Urban Outfitters
Arket
Knitted Alpaca Blend Trousers
BUY
£69.00
Arket
Stradivarius
Wide Leg Relaxed Dad Trousers In Dark Pinstripe
BUY
£19.99
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted