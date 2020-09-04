Levoit

Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier

$39.99 $33.99

Buy Now Review It

SAFE & HEALTHY: The cool mist humidifier automatically shuts off when water level is low. It’s also BPA free, FCC Certified, ETL listed, CA65 Tested and ROHS Compliant, making it safe and healthy for baby and all your loved ones WHISPER QUIET: The patented silencer allow the humidifier to make only 24dB of sound at low setting. Meanwhile, the noise level of high setting is just less than 30dB, which is quieter than a library OPTIONAL NIGHT LIGHT: The filter-free humidifier features an optional soothing blue night light. Alternatively, you can turn off all display lights so you’re not disturbed you while you sleep EASY TO CLEAN: Simple structure design and detachable silencer allow you can clean every nook and cranny of the air humidifier. A cleaning brush is also included for easy cleaning