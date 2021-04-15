Levoit

Air Purifier For Home Allergies

High Performance: Enjoy fresh air in 12 minutes with the Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring VortexAir Technology and 360° air intake, the Core 300 refreshes the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 219 ft² / 20 m² Find Relief: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor Multiple Filter Choices: Choose from a variety of replacement filters to best meet your needs. The Toxin Absorber Filter specializes in wildfire, smoke and VOCs. And if you’re a pet owner, try the Pet Allergy Filter to capture pet dander and absorb unpleasant odors. Most Silent Air Cleaner: Choose Sleep Mode at night and then forget all about your air purifier while you sleep. QuietKEAP Technology reduces noise levels to a near-silent 24dB, ensuring the Core 300 won’t get in the way of a good night’s rest. Sleek Design: The Core 300 practically serves your home while blending in with your decor. Its award-winning design (Red Dot, 2020) and modern white finish help your air purifier fit anywhere in your home/bedroom/room. Undisturbed Operation: Display light can be turned off to enjoy a perfect night of sleep without the effect of light. A timer for 2/4/6/8 hours and filter life time indicator for your convenience Full Certified for Safer: Energy Star Verified, Complies with California air resources board (CARB) for indoor cleaning devices. Also FCC certified, ETL listed, CA PROP 65 certified Ozone Free: Levoit air purifiers avoid using UV/Ion light, an air cleaning method that research has shown can produce harmful ozone and secondary pollution Energy Star Certified Core 300 Air Purifier Tested for its ability to be energy efficient. It's also with high performance in filtering smoke, dust, and pollen with the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 135+ CFM, the higher the CADR the faster the unit filters the air pollutants. Taking in the air from all directions and purifying air 5 times per hour to achieve 12mins quick purification. 3 Steps to get Energy Star Rebate: Go to energystar.gov and type in your zip code(For example: 07060) to check if your area has rebate Click the button 'Visit website to learn more' to enter relevant website Use 'Online rebate tool' to request rebate for your device More reasons why you need Core 300 air purifier: Take the Core 300 with you on your RV trip without taking up a lot of interior space Core 300 high mode purifies the air in basement with heavy black mold and smoke odors When you are eager to have a pet but are worried about being allergic to pet dander, hair, and odors, Core 300 can solve your worries When you have friends who are allergic to pets and you want to invite them to a party, Core 300 can solve this problem If you have a lot of electronic devices such as PC at home, use Core 300 to keep the dust away from your devices ...