Levitating Air Bonsai Pot

$56.69

Using maglev suspension technology. Suitable for small indoor potted plants / herbs. Modern, artistic, apply to your living room / kitchen. Unique decoration, awesome gift. A cool box is included. Specification: Floating height: 1-3cm, determined by plant watering. Voltage: 110-240V Plug: US PLUG Pay attention: 1. By setting up the plant, hold the plant vertically firmly. Leave it when the plant finds the right position. Make sure it will not drop down towards the base. 2. Don't open the base which may cause damage. 3. Keep this product 20cm away from other electronic or metal items to avoid interfere. 4. Keep it out of touch of child below 12 ages. 5. You can DIY small plants per you like, the rated levitation weight for plant pot is 300g. TIPS: 1. Connect power, put the base on flat surface.(note: the power should be always connected) 2. Two hands hold the plant aiming the centre of the base. Slowly put the plant down towards the base. 3. When feel magnetic force pull or push the plant adjust the position properly to the centre of the base. 4. When feel the force disappears, keep the plant stable for 3-5 seconds. Then slowly loose hands until the plant stays by itself. 5. When failed just repeat above steps with patience. 6. If failed many times turn off the power let the base cool down. Then try it again.(the bottom may get heat after several times trying) 7. Can ask other people for help to set up the plant if you really feel it difficult to do. 8. Remember always take away the plant before turn off the power. 9. When the plant container is stuck with the base hold the bottom of the container and pull it away by moving it in horizontal direction. Package Included: 1 x levitating base 1 x flower holder 1 x US Power adapter 1 x User manual Not Include Plant