Levi’s® X Naomi Osaka Trucker Bustier Top

$180.00

Inspired by a childhood spent drawing clothes and competing in so-called "fashion battles" with her sister, Naomi brings bits of everything she loves to this special collaboration—like her rich Japanese Haitian heritage, respect for Mother Nature and zeal for all things sporty femme. Levi's® X Naomi Osaka Trucker Bustier transforms our iconic Trucker Jacket into the unexpected: an adjustable, strapless lace-up bodice. As part of the Levi’s® x Naomi Osaka collection, this piece is crafted from upcycled denim. So you can feel as good on the inside as you look on the outside. We call that a win-win. Crafted from upcycled denim Combines bold femininity with a sporty attitude Adjustable lace-up back panel for a custom fit Classic light wash denim See More Style # A24800000 Color: Indigo Composition & Care 79% cotton, 21% TENCEL™ Lyocell Upcycled Denim Non-stretch Strapless Two front chest pockets with button-closure flaps TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG Wash your Bustier like you would our Trucker Jacket: sparingly with spot treating if needed. This increases its lifespan and saves natural resources. When you eventually launder it, wash and dry it inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended. Imported