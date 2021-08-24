Levi's

Inspired by a childhood spent drawing clothes and competing in so-called "fashion battles" with her sister, Naomi brings bits of everything she loves to this special collaboration—like her rich Japanese Haitian heritage, respect for Mother Nature and zeal for all things sporty femme. Levi's® X Naomi Osaka Kimono Obi Set feels a little edgy in pieced-together men’s jeans scraps, with a wider-than-usual, bustier-influenced obi belt. Two oversized front pockets at the hem keep your hands warm or stash whatever it is that needs stashing. As part of the Levi’s® x Naomi Osaka collection, this piece is crafted from upcycled denim so no two are exactly alike. Crafted with upcycled denim from the scraps of men's jeans Combines bold femininity with a sporty attitude Adjustable obi belt with a hidden Red Tab™ Medium to dark wash denim See More Style # A24790000 Color: Indigo Composition & Care 100% cotton Upcycled Denim Non-stretch Two front pockets at the hem Wash your Kimono Obi Set like you would our Trucker Jacket: sparingly with spot treating if needed. This increases its lifespan and saves natural resources. When you eventually launder it, wash and dry it inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended. Imported