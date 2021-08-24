Levi's

Levi’s® X Naomi Osaka Crystal Shorts

$250.00

Inspired by a childhood spent drawing clothes and competing in so-called "fashion battles" with her sister, Naomi brings bits of everything she loves to this special collaboration—like her rich Japanese Haitian heritage, respect for Mother Nature and zeal for all things sporty femme. Levi's® X Naomi Osaka Crystal Fringe Shorts are reworked from vintage 501® Shorts and have basically everything we love: an iconically cool fit and waterfall sprays of crystals. As part of the Levi’s® x Naomi Osaka collection, this piece is crafted from upcycled denim so no two pairs are exactly alike. Crafted from vintage Levi’s® denim, exact washes will vary Renewed with strands of crystal fringe at the hips Combines bold femininity with a sporty attitude Light to medium wash denim See More Style # A24820000 Color: Indigo How it Fits Regular fit High Rise Straight leg Composition & Care 100% cotton Upcycled Denim Non-stretch Button fly 5-pocket styling Imported