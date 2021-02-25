Levi's

Levi’s® X Ganni Western Shirt

£205.00

At Levi's

Levi’s® teamed up with Scandinavian fashion house GANNI to create effortless, fashion-forward pieces using denim crafted from cottonized hemp. The collection builds on the heritage and authenticity of Levi’s® iconic styles with GANNI’s feminine and playful design signatures sprinkled throughout—all in innovative, responsible materials Our iconic Western Shirt remixed with exaggerated ruffle-trimmed collar that echoes GANNI's spirited femininity Crafted from cottonized hemp in a relaxed fit with some of the classic Western Shirt details you love Style it tucked into the Levi's® x GANNI High Loose Jeans for a casual-but-polished day look See More Style # 874830000 Color: Just for fun - Medium Indigo How it Fits Relaxed fit Composition & Care 77% cotton, 23% hemp Denim Front and back button closures Ruffled bib collar Shirttail hem Long sleeves with cuffs Two chest pockets with flaps