Levi's

Levi’s® X Ganni Collared Dress

£315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Levi’s® teamed up with Scandinavian fashion house GANNI to create effortless, fashion-forward pieces using denim crafted from cottonized hemp. The collection builds on the heritage and authenticity of Levi’s® iconic styles with GANNI’s feminine and playful design signatures sprinkled throughout—all in innovative, responsible materials Sweet and easy with a side of edge This dress was cut from a dark wash denim in a button-down construction, featuring an oversized ruffled collar and a subtly cinched waist The exaggerated ruffle-trimmed collar echoes GANNI's spirited femininity Wear this versatile style with sandals, sneakers or chunky boots See More Style # 874870000 Color: Watch Out Dark - Dark Indigo How it Fits Semi-fitted Composition & Care 23% hemp, 77% cotton Denim Button front closures Ruffled bib collar Long sleeves with cuffs Buttoned flap pockets at chest