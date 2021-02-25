Levi's

Levi’s® X Ganni Cinched High Loose Jeans

£235.00

Levi’s® teamed up with Scandinavian fashion house GANNI to create effortless, fashion-forward pieces using denim crafted from cottonized hemp. The collection builds on the heritage and authenticity of Levi’s® iconic styles with GANNI’s feminine and playful design signatures sprinkled throughout—all in innovative, responsible materials We took a vintage style with a high rise and loose fit and reinterpreted it for today Our High Loose Jeans, brought to life with a cinched waist and an all-over floral print Designed to be worn stacked at the hem See More Style # 874950000 Color: Flower Folie - Neutral How it Fits Loose fit Straight leg opening High rise Composition & Care 77% cotton, 23% hemp Denim Zip fly 5-pocket styling Made in China Wash your jeans once every 10 wears at most; this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources When you eventually launder your jeans wash and dry them inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended.