Levi's x Ganni

Levi’s® X Ganni ’90s 501®jeans

$325.00

We teamed up with Scandinavian fashion house GANNI to create a range of effortless, fashion-forward pieces. This collection builds on the heritage and authenticity of Levi’s® iconic styles with GANNI’s feminine and playful design signatures sprinkled throughout—all in innovative, responsible materials. Our cult-fave '90s 501® Jeans get a colorful update. With a mid-rise that's just loose enough in the leg, they're the vintage jeans you've hoped to find at the thrift store, but without the rummaging. Plus, they're made with soft, durable organic cotton. Inspired by Mother Nature and our newfound love for gardening Natural dyed color made from plants or minerals. Mid-rise with a loose fit that's just right Better clothes. Better choices. Better planet. We made this garment with organically grown cotton, which uses no synthetic pesticides and saves water