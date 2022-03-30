Levi's

Mid-rise Low Pro Straight Jeans

$48.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 31 Inches Rise: Mid Rise Fit: Straight with a Relaxed Fit Pockets: Back Patch Pocket, Front Scoop Pocket, Front Coin Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 84262804 UPC: 195901291340 Item Number (DPCI): 014-13-3096 Origin: Imported Description A vintage fit made for modern times. Our Low Pro Jeans have the same mid rise and classic straight leg silhouette from your favorite '90s denim for a perfect lived-in look. In 1873, Levi's ® invented the blue jean. What started as a piece of clothing for the American worker quickly became an icon of American style around the globe. And every Levi's ® style is crafted with the same high standard of craftsmanship and quality they've always been known for. Worn by everyone from miners and rebels to rockstars, Levi's ® aren't just made to be worn, but to be lived in, too. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.