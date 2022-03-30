Levi's

725™ High-rise Bootcut Jeans – Cast Shadows 29

$50.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 81% Cotton, 17% Polyester, 2% Elastane Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 32 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Bootcut with a Standard Fit Pockets: Front Coin Pocket, Front Scoop Pocket, Back Patch Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82280000 UPC: 194576113001 Item Number (DPCI): 014-13-2291 Origin: Imported Description A classic leg-lengthening bootcut silhouette. Designed to give you legs for days. Fits slim through your hip and thigh with a high rise that holds you in. In 1873, Levi's ® invented the blue jean. What started as a piece of clothing for the American worker quickly became an icon of American style around the globe. And every Levi's ® style is crafted with the same high standard of craftsmanship and quality they've always been known for. Worn by everyone from miners and rebels to rockstars, Levi's ® aren't just made to be worn, but to be lived in, too. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.