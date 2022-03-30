Levi's

501™ High-rise Straight Cropped Jeans

$24.99

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Crop Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 26 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Straight with a Slim Straight Fit Pockets: Back Patch Pocket, Front Scoop Pocket, Front Coin Pocket Stretch: No Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 84262741 UPC: 195901288685 Item Number (DPCI): 014-13-3069 Origin: Imported Description Close your eyes. Think “jeans.” Now open. They were 501s®, right? They’re literally the blueprint for every pair of jeans in existence—burned into the world’s collective cortex ever since Levi Strauss (the man himself!) invented them in 1873. To this day they they’ve never gone out of style. And they never will. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.