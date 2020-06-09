United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Levi's
Levi’s Pride Oversized Trucker Jacket
$118.00
At Levi's
No ordinary Pride collection. This year. we've banded together with artists and activists around the world to create space for one single message to prevail- USE YOUR VOICE! 100% of net proceeds from Levis Pride 2020 collection go to OutRight Action International The original jean jacket since 1967 A truly unique jacket you'll wear for decades and pass down to generations to come Tie-dyed in the colors of the Transgender Pride Flag Features