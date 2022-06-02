Levi's

Pride Cropped T-shirt

$28.00

At Levi's

Our new Pride collection is made with love, for love and this cropped tee makes that obvious with its graphics, which include inspirational messages like "Live your truth" and "Love transforms." In a world that demands conformity, being yourself is a small act of resistance. Features rainbow Levi's® tab Made with soft 100% cotton jersey Cropped with a relaxed fit Built-in kangaroo packable bag with reversible zipper Hood has encased bungee cord lining for snug fit Style # A26480002 Color: Bright White