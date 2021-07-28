Urban Renewal

Levi’s Low Rise Flared Jean

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64131154; Color Code: 091 One-of-a-kind vintage jeans sourced by Urban Renewal & brought to you in their original form. Cut with a low rise and flared leg openings. Each is unique & will vary from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Vintage - Original vintage pieces, no two are exactly alike - Worn vintage pieces, they come to you in their original form - Though similar to what you see here, the item you receive may vary slightly in wear Content + Care - Cotton, spandex - Machine wash Size + Fit - Measurements for a slouchy fit: - XS: 28”-29” - S: 30”-31” - M: 32”-33” - L: 34” - XL: 36” - Model is 5’10” and wearing size Large - Measurements taken from size Large - Rise: 10” - Inseam: 31” - Leg opening: 9”