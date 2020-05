Levi's

Levi’s 724 High Rise Straight Crop In Won Me Over

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

97% cotton, 3% elastane. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Intentionally destroyed areas. Raw cut frayed hem. 13.5" at the knee and 12.5" at the leg opening. Imported. Revolve Style No. LEIV-WJ156. Manufacturer Style No. 58825-0053.