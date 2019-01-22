Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Levi's
Levi’s Altered Collarless Denim Jacket
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Featured in 1 story
Selena Gomez’s Under-$100 Denim Jacket
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Three Dots
Sequin Bomber Jacket
$176.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Mint Double Breasted Blazer
$259.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Cropped Denim Jacket
$540.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Current/Elliott
The Chamry Quilted Denim Jacket
$288.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
