Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
BP.
Lettuce Edge T-shirt
$25.00
$7.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Lettuce Edge T-Shirt
Need a few alternatives?
Nanushka
Brown Mesh Tie-dye Guy T-shirt
£105.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Fila
Hannah Tie Dye Tee
£24.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Tie Dye Tee
$195.00
$59.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Fashion Focus On
Knitwear Dog Sweater
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from BP.
BP.
Button Front Linen Blend Pants
$49.00
$14.70
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Blouson Sleeve Ombré Cardigan Xxs - 3x
$59.00
$26.55
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Faux Leather Leggings
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Bouclé Cardigan
$49.00
$11.23
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Tops
& Other Stories
Scoop Neck Ruffle Top
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Cotton Top
£55.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Nanushka
Brown Mesh Tie-dye Guy T-shirt
£105.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Fila
Hannah Tie Dye Tee
£24.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted