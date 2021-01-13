United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lea Redmond
Letters To My Love Time Capsule
$14.95$13.13
Write now. Read later. Treasure forever: Nothing is more romantic than a handwritten love letter. Declare your affection in this keepsake collection of aerograms that capture a moment in time and serve as an enduring expression of love. Like a dozen grand gestures in one, this innovative format invites romantics to declare their affection to their beloved in 12, fold-and-mail letters to be opened in the future. Treasure this paper time capsule - and each other - for years to come.