Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Letter Patches – Light Pink

$5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 2.24 Inches (L), 1.73 Inches (W) Package Quantity: 1 Application Type: Self-Adhesive Product Messaging: F Material: Polyester, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83816536 UPC: 195994963742 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-6414 Origin: Imported Description Add personal touches to your favorite suitcases, duffle bags, backpacks, pouches and more with these Letter Patches from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. Crafted in a light pink hue with sparkly gold borders, these patches add a pop of color and shine to any item, and they can be used to spell out words or phrases. Each letter patch is sold separately. The patches feature self-adhesive, but you can make them permanent by adding a few stitches (do not apply heat), and they can be spotted or wiped clean to keep them looking clean and fresh. Letter patches are 2.24 inches tall, but each letter's width varies - please reference patch size chart and dimensions. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.