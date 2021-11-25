Shein x Flaws of Couture

Letter Graphic Contrast Mesh Slim Fit Tee

C$19.00 C$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At SheIn

SHEIN X Flaws Of Couture SHEIN X spotlights the latest indie designers to fashion lovers around the world. Color: Purple Style: Elegant Pattern Type: Letter Details: Contrast Mesh, Embroidery, Sheer Season: Spring/Fall Neckline: Round Neck Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve Sleeve Type: Regular Sleeve Length: Regular Fit Type: Slim Fit Fabric: Slight Stretch Material: Cotton Composition: 94.6% Cotton, 5.4% Elastane Care Instructions: Machine wash or professional dry clean Sheer: Semi-Sheer