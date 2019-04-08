Focalook

Letter Charm Bamboo Initial Pendant 18k Gold Plated Choker Necklace

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

♥Length and Size♥ Name Necklace Length:18"+2". Name Pendant Size:2"x1.4". Weight: 23g. Which have a Extension Chain,This length works on practically anyone! (If you want more discount, pls welcome to "Special offers and product promotions") . ♥High Quality Product♥ You deserve to have SAFE:The Large Initial Necklace is made of 316l stainless steel, never rust. We have a strict product quality control system to ensure that each product qualified. COZY: Initial Necklace is designed at the optimal size to fit over your Neck, it has a 5cm extension chain, you can adjustable. CRAFTS: Featuring a delicate vacuum electroplating process, it glistens in sunlight, and does not fade. ♥Its Love Meaning♥ Large Initial Necklace is a good Necklace Gift let her know she's always the most important one in your heart like these Letter Name. When she wears this necklace she'll have a reminder of her strength and that you are always there for her. Celebrating family, wife, daughter, granddaughter, women, and girls, Mother, Friends, Let her know you'll love them forever with this elegant pendant. ♥A Perfect Gift!♥ Bamboo Section Large Initial Necklace in a surprise for your family and friends! Name Necklace is delivered with a Velvet bag .It's a perfect gift for for any woman in your life. This beautiful crafted initial Name necklace is the ideal gift for your best friend, daughter, wife, mom, and even grandmas love them too,Which is very Memorable! . ♥100% Money Back Guarantee♥ All FOCALOOK jewelry. 30-Day money back guarantee or exchange for free. Please feel free to contact our customer service anytime if you feel unsatisfied or confused.