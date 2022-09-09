LET'SCRUB

Let’scrub Deep Exfoliating Mitt Body Scrub

Shower Exfoliator for Home Use - Our body exfoliating scrub mitts provide complete microdermabrasion to effortlessly sweep away dead skin and impurities by deeply exfoliating the body - just water. No more need for expensive body scrubs or spa treatments to get a glowing complexion and optimize the health of your skin with our LET'SCRUB mitt. Visibly Removes Dead Skin Layers Instantly - Made from 100% Floss Silk material that leaves skin smooth and glowing. The unique weave of the silk provides deep exfoliation while being soft enough to buff and smooth the skin, minimizing the appearance of stretch marks, cellulite and scars. Reveal Healthy and Smooth Skin - Our bath gloves reduces fine lines and wrinkles and boosts collagen and elastin production. It also helps oxygenate cells and promote healthy circulation, leaving the body energized and invigorated. GAME CHANGER - LET'SCRUB gloves are better than Chemical Exfoliants, Polymer Loofah Sponge, and Loofah Shower Gloves. They are not as good at removing dead skin. Our body scrub is made with a special technique. It helps remove and prevent ingrown hairs through the skin. Self-Tan Prep/Remover - To get an even tan, use our self-tanning mitt before applying tanning products. Brush away dead skin cells and imperfections to help your skin absorb color faster and more evenly for a more even tan result. Use the exfoliating mitt before spray tanning or applying tanning lotion or cream for an even tan.