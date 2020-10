Homesick Candles

Let’s Toast Candle

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Homesick Candles

It's time to celebrate! Personalize for any occasion with a handwritten note on our packaging. The bubbly starts flowing freely. Raise your glass for a toast. Cheers to the perfect scent for any celebration. Top Notes: Mandarin, Grapefruit, Orange Mid Notes: Apple, Pineapple Base Notes: Champagne Grapes