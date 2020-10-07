OPI

Let’s Take An Elfie

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At OPI

The holidays just got more electrifying with this shimmery violet-purple long-lasting nail polish. Catch all the light from your flash and show off your bold side with shimmery purple Infinite Shine. OPI's Infinite Shine is a three-step long lasting nail polish line that provides gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. Use with Infinite Shine Primer and Infinite Shine Gloss for extended wear. Made in the USA.