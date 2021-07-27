Free People

Let’s Go Seamless Bike Shorts

$48.00 $29.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info XS/S=0-6, M/L=8-12. High rise. Details & Care Work out or chill out in these shapely high-waist bike shorts designed in an easy seamless fit. 6" inseam; 13" leg opening; 10" front rise; 13" back rise (size X-Small/Small) 84% polyamide, 16% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Made in Turkey Women's Clothing Item #6265479 Helpful info: (video) Free Shipping & Returns See more