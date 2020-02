Drawing A Blank Cards

Let’s Drink Wine & Talk Sh*t Funny Galentine’s Day Card

$5.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Funny Galentines Day Card - Lets Drink Wine & Talk Sh*t - Card Size: 4.25 X 5.50 - Printed on recycled cover weight, white paper - Includes envelope made from recycled paper - Hand-drawn - Inside: BLANK Copyright Drawing a Blank Cards All Rights Reserved. Social Media: IG: